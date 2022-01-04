After ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ fans are now demanding Green Lantern scene



Zack Snyder has extremely enthusiastic fans and followers. So it would have been foolish to think that fans are hoping for more from his DC Extended Universe, following the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The four-hour special premiered in the US earlier this year on the HBO Max streaming service and is available for purchase on various VOD services here.

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse

Since the release of the Snyder Cut, fans seem to be even more excited. The call for the restoration of the SnyderVerse is therefore gaining momentum.

Some are very hopeful that the new version of Green Lantern that should have appeared in Zack Snyder Justice League starts soon. This is a series of scenes that Snyder shot with Wayne T. Carr in his driveway.

Snyder himself almost quit The Passion Project after Warner Bros. told him not to use the character of John Stewart. The director finally agreed when he was allowed to see the Martian Manhunter.

Now the fans are asking #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and in particular the restoration of the Green Lantern: