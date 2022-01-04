Sony TVs have Google TV: stream without media player

Sony has announced new premium TVs running on Google TV. This software will also control TVs from other brands and make a media player like Chromecast with Google TV unnecessary. Here’s what you need to know about Sony TVs.

Read on after the announcement. Ads and ad blockers You are seeing this text because you are using an ad blocker and blocking our ads. We think this is a shame as we need these ads to provide our independent articles for free. Support Android Planet by adding us to your whitelist. Thanks in advance!

Google TV on new Sony TVs

Sony announces new TVs in various series at CES electronics show. Sizes, technical specifications and suggested retail prices vary widely. All TVs run on Google TV, the new Smart TV software from – you guessed it – Google.

Google TV is the successor to Android TV, the software installed on older TVs from Sony, Philips and Xiaomi, among others. Google TV software looks more modern, should run more smoothly, and put more emphasis on watching movies and series through streaming services.

Good to know, the Google TV home screen displays personalized ads in the form of movies and series that may be of interest to you. You can’t just turn off this form of advertising.

Superfluous media player

The presence of Google TV on Sony TVs means that you don’t need a media player to use the apps. Google TV also has built-in support for Chromecast, so you can stream images directly from your smartphone to the big screen. Handy, because a separate media player like Chromecast with Google TV costs 75 euros.

Sony TVs with Google TV are also suitable for voice control via Google Assistant.

Sony are coming to the Netherlands

The new Sony TVs will also be released in the Netherlands. Models with LCD display, OLED display and mini LED display appear in different screen sizes. Some expensive TVs are also suitable for Apple AirPlay 2. Sony will soon announce suggested retail prices and release dates for the TVs.

Google TV on more TVs

Sony is not the only brand to install Google TV software on its (more expensive) televisions. TCL is already doing this in the United States, also on televisions costing a few hundred euros. Philips is also expected to install Google TV instead of Android TV on its new TVs.

More and more media players with Google TV are also emerging. It was recently announced that Realme will be selling the 4K TV Stick in the Netherlands.

Want to know more? We wrote an in-depth Chromecast with Google TV review and made a video.