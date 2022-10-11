After struggling through the last races of the W series due to financial problems, Beitske Visser finishes second | sport

The last three races of the current W Series season have been canceled. The show is canceled due to financial problems. As a result, Jamie Chadwick doubtfully crowned himself world champion. Beitske Visser finished second in the championship.

This confirms Catherine Bond Muir, the CEO of the W series. Next week there would be races in Austin. The season will end with a double race in Mexico City. “According to our regulations, we need six races to finish the championship,” said Bond Muir. ,,We had seven races. So yes, Jamie is now the de facto champion. Chadwick thus won his third consecutive title. The Englishman had 143 points, no less than fifty more than number two Visser.

The organization hoped the lenders would pay for the events and held talks with various parties, but failed to complete the finances in time. “We’ve had offers from a number of people, but the problem is fundraising isn’t done by shaking a money tree,” Bond Muir said.

According to the CEO, this does not mean the definitive end of the W series, in which the Dutch Beitske Visser and Emely de Heus are active. “I’m extremely confident that the W series will still be around next year,” Bond Muir said. “We will definitely be racing again next year and hopefully in the United States.” Nevertheless, there is skepticism about the survival of the W series, which is not as popular as hoped.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.