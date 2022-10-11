Martens not in Orange squad for training matches with Zambia and Norway

PA

Football OUR• Tuesday, September 27, 4:59 p.m.

National coach Andries Jonker has announced his selection for the exhibition matches with Zambia (Thursday 6th October) and Norway (Tuesday 11th October). Notable absentees from the Dutch squad are Lieke Martens and Stefanie van der Gragt.

Dominique Janssen and Shanice van de Sanden were also not called up this time. Jonker: “After good consultation with the players and their clubs, we have decided not to call up these four this time.” Merel van Dongen, Jill Baijings and goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar will return to the squad.

Jonker mainly wants to work on the style of play in the two practice matches and that’s why other players get the chance to show off. Martens was already critical this summer of the busy agenda players face in 2022.

The Paris Saint Germain striker believes more rest should be built into a season.

World Cup 2023

The two training matches herald the start of preparations for the World Cup in 2023. Under the guidance of the brand new national team coach, the Dutch national team immediately qualified for the world championship in Australia and in New Zealand with a 1-0 win over Iceland more than three weeks ago.