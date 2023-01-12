“Actually, yes”

Numb extremities, deflowered pub crawls and military exploits. The British royal family’s dirty laundry isn’t just passed on The crown hanging from the balconies of Buckingham Palace. Prince Harry also recently answered the question that has been on everyone’s lips for years. he’s watching The crown?

To save has since become the best-selling non-fiction book of all time. As many as 1.4 million copies of Prince Harry’s book were sold over the counter on the first day alone. A record.

Prince Harry set a record with his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, after the English-language version sold over 1.4 million copies on its first day of publication pic.twitter.com/ev2GmQAvYb — CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2023

But not all the juicy details are covered in the book. What does he think of the netflix-series The crown for example?

Prince Harry visits Stephen Colbert

In order to sell the princely memoirs as widely as possible, Prince Harry visited only one American talk show. Only very popular The Late Show with Stephen Colbert got the British royal on the floor. But he was a little less well received than he had expected. In the United States, Tom Hanks is the king of Hollywood.

Despite the high-profile decision, Prince Harry is clearly still in possession of his British sense of humor, as he obviously enjoyed the American sting underwater. Thrilled. Otherwise, he probably wouldn’t have lifted a corner of the veil on this subject. The crown.

Prince Harry talks about The Crown

After an interview lasting almost 40 minutes, in which Prince Harry talks openly about life behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace, Stephen Colbert finally asks the question that has been on everyone’s lips for years: does he watch The crown?

Prince Harry had to sheepishly admit that he The crownthem Netflix series about his royal family, from start to finish. “Do you also fact check the show while you watch?” Colbert asks. At first, Harry seems to hesitate for a moment and pretends to check the facts, but eventually he says with a laugh, “Actually, I do.” Unfortunately, he didn’t specify which juicy stories are Fact check survived or not.