Romcom ‘Your Place Or Mine’ starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher gets a trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for the romcom Your place or mine. It stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. They play two friends who have completely different lives, but have to swap for a week due to circumstances. And this change of place shows that they don’t really have the life they want.

This Valentine unboxes Netflix with a proper romcom. A few days before Valentine’s Day, the streaming service will offer Your place or mine drop. The film starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher has now received an official trailer.

Your place or mine

In the trailer, we discover that Peter (Ashton Kutcher) and Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) have been best friends for twenty years, but that their friendship started in a remarkable way. Meanwhile, they live in different corners of the United States. Debbie lives in Los Angeles and Peter in New York. When Debbie needs a week off, Peter offers to move her into his apartment. In the meantime, he will go to Los Angeles to take care of his son Jack. But by taking charge of each other’s lives, they learn a lot more about each other and about themselves.

Your place or mine was written by Aline Brosh McKenna who also provided the screenplay, among others, in the past The devil wears Prada, 27 dresses and crazy ex girlfriend. The film will appear on Netflix on February 10, 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Watch the official trailer here Your place or mine: