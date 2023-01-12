‘M3GAN’ doll is already a ‘gay icon’ according to writer



The horror movie M3GAN scored well above expectations in recent weeks. The film has grossed over $30 million in the United States alone. It’s very impressive, especially since M3GAN take against Avatar: The Way of the Water. Now it looks like the movie will have a sequel. According to writer Akela Cooper, there’s more to it.

The film tells the story of the M3GAN robot/doll. It was designed by the brilliant roboticist Gemma. M3GAN can actually do it all, but at some point it seems to go a bit too far… If you missed the trailer, watch it below.

Already an icon

Not only is the film a success, but writer Cooper says M3GAN is already a queer icon. In a recent interview, Cooper talks about it: “I talked about it with one of my best friends who is gay. According to him, ‘M3GAN’ tells a bigger story than you think“

The film is about a girl who lost her parents. As a result, she will live with and with her aunt. Then Megan joins us. My friend told me that this is an important aspect of the gay community; find a new family, a family for which you choose[/i]”.

Another reason

M3GAN could also be a hit with the LGBTQ+ community due to its history. She gets rid of her basic programming and takes on a consciousness of her own. The “realization” of identity, self-awareness and autonomy are also popular themes of the LGBTQ+ community.