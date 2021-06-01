Absurd ‘America: The Motion Picture’ trailer by Netflix and Channing Tatum



With a star-studded cast, the great animated film America: The Motion Picture from director Matt Thompson will be released in late June. Now Netflix has unveiled the first trailer.

It is immediately clear that this is going to be a comedy. Netflix describes the animated film as: George Washington swings a chainsaw and his pal Sam Adams loves beer. Together they set out to defeat the British in this comedic version of the American Revolution.

First trailer with many famous voices

Voices include Channing Tatum (George Washington), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte and Simon Pegg.

June 30 America: the movie on Netflix. Below is the first trailer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTNEkpW-uVU

Nieuwe synopsis America: The Motion Picture

For thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost in the sands of time. Who built this “tea country”, and why? Only dinosaurs know that … until now.

Netflix reports that for the first time in human history, the animated film reveals the incredible and completely true story of America’s origins. This is a “once in a lifetime” cultural event that comes about the only way the Founding Fathers always wanted their story told.