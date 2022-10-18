A young fur seal invades a New Zealand house and traumatizes a domestic cat | Outstanding

19 aug 2022 om 14:05Update: 2 maanden geleden

A young fur seal broke into a home in New Zealand on Wednesday morning. The animal entered the house through the cat flap and then crawled around the house for a few hours. The house cat didn’t like it and is still in shock.

Coincidentally, a marine biologist lives in the house, but he was not home at the time of the break-in. His wife and children were the morning of the burglary, says Phil Ross The Guardian.

The family lives about 150 meters from the beach in the village of Mount Maunganui. Ross’s wife, Jenn, heard barking when she went out to exercise in the morning, but thought it was a dog somewhere nearby.

When she returned an hour later, she found “a cute young fur seal” in the hallway. The animal reacted slightly surprised and jumped into the guest room. The fur seal quickly felt comfortable and lay down on the couch for a while. A committed conservationist eventually returned the animal to the sea.

The cat no longer dares to come down

Ross thinks the fur seal, named Oscar, crawled through the cat flap after the cat Coco. Coco probably tried to defend her territory, but Oscar was unimpressed.

Coco had seen enough and fled to the neighbors. When she returned, she was still suspicious. The cat refused to come downstairs because he was “clearly a bit traumatised”, Ross told the British newspaper.

The New Zealand fur seal population has recovered in recent years. Animals are increasingly returning to their former habitats. As cute as they often look, fur seals can be quite violent when they feel threatened.

Correction: In an earlier version of this article, we wrote that Oscar is a sigil. It’s not correct. The animal is a fur seal (also called a fur seal). Fur seals are more related to sea lions than to seals.

