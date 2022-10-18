| Total madness after an unexpected victory in college football: huge storm on the field and stolen goal posts

College football is arguably the best sport the United States has to offer. By this we do not mean the quality of the game, but the scenarios surrounding it. Last night it happened again. The Tennessee volunteers provided a resounding surprise and with it a popular festival broke out.

The Volunteers haven’t beaten arch-rival Alabama Crimson Tide for 16 years. So you can understand that the joy was great when it finally worked again. Especially the way it was done was awesome.

Winning field goal

It was pretty exciting in Knoxville, Tennessee. Adapt to the dying seconds it became clear who would win. It finally became the home team in the VERY LAST SECOND. Chase McGrath has become the great hero of the University of Tennessee. He pulled his team by a field goal to the crazy victory: 52-49.

TENNESSEE ELIMINATE ALABAMA AND FANS TAKE THE PITCH AT NEYLAND STADIUM. WHAT A VICTORY FOR THE FLIGHTS. pic.twitter.com/1MkxrkyxBA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

folk festival

After McGrath kicked the ball through the posts, all hell broke loose at Neyland Stadium – in a good way. Tens of thousands of students dressed in orange stormed the grounds to celebrate the holiday. In the end, one of the goal posts was also stolen, which was also spotted in downtown Knoxville. What wealth.