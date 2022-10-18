“Ferrari does not use the full power of the engine for fear of further breakdowns”

Ferrari haven’t made the most of their power source this season. The Italian racing team has mainly tried to solve technical problems, which has forced them to postpone developments until the 2023 season. There are still some problems with Ferrari’s powertrain, which means that its drivers will almost certainly have to make another engine change for the rest of the season to avoid another breakdown in the battle for second place in the constructors’ championship.

Ferrari has had several reliability issues this season. The Italian racing team and its customer teams lost many points due to technical difficulties. “The technicians have found the problems”, writes the Italian Formula1a.uno. “It was not easy to find the cause, so it was decided to work on every part of the drive unit. There are still problems, but the team is only considering some of these problems.

Ferrari still has a lot of leeway

The team has mostly tried to limit breakage for much of the season. “Ferrari didn’t squeeze the full power out of its engine in any race, not even its home race.” The Italian racing team could gain a significant advantage with the extra leeway, but the team has postponed developments for a year. “Had Ferrari been on the engine any longer, the team could have been a danger to Verstappen at Monza. Still, the team doesn’t want to see another retirement, certainly not before second place in the constructors’ championship is secured. .

Ferrari of course has so-called software tokens used to work on the power source. With regulations surrounding the powertrain frozen, teams have been given five tokens to work on the engine this season. Ferrari will use its fifth in Austin. The tokens the team has deployed so far have been used to limit the damage. This way they were never able to get the maximum potential from the power source, whereas Honda did. performance could improve. Next year, teams will only have one token.

Ferrari can postpone grid penalty Leclerc

Auto, Motor and Sport previously announced that there is a chance that many drivers will suffer a grid penalty for the United States Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc may be one of those drivers, but that’s no longer crucial as the engine has worn out less due to the postponed races in Singapore and Japan. Ferrari will examine its competitiveness over the weekend. The engine change can therefore be postponed to Mexico. Leclerc will receive a grid penalty of five or ten places,” reads the conclusion.