A second U.S. store is building Apple Union

Once again, Apple Store employees in the US have chosen to form a union. Employees at the Oklahoma City store voted to join the union, becoming the second Apple store to unionize. In June, a store opened in Townson, Maryland.

Apple encourages union membership in the U.S. The company said in a statement, “The open, direct and collaborative relationship we have with our valued team members is the best way to provide a better experience for our customers and our teams.” The tech company also offers good salary and excellent fringe benefits.

This week, Apple showed its disdain for unions. The company introduced higher rates for external courses and healthcare services for all employees at US Apple stores. Employees at Townson are not the only ones who can claim this. According to Apple, this can only be done after negotiations between the company and the union.

Unions have recently gained a foothold in many large American corporations. For example, several distribution centers of the online store Amazon and branches of the Starbucks coffee chain have already joined a union. For years, union membership in the country has been declining, but some say unions are making a comeback. The fact that President Joe Biden is a supporter of unions may also contribute.

In the United States, the number of union members is limited by the location of the company. There, a union takes over and all employees at that location are automatically represented by that union.