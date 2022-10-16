Many households have a subscription to a streaming service. Netflix now wants to make it even more attractive with a cheaper subscription. Here we explain what you save and what you leave behind.

A cheap Netflix subscription, but with ads

For people who can’t afford a Netflix subscription or find it too expensive, Netflix comes with ‘Basic with Ads’. The subscription – as the name suggests – includes ads while watching your favorite movie or series. A regular ‘basic’ subscription to Netflix costs $10, and you pay $3 less for the ad-supported version, which means 7 dollars a month.

A new subscription can save you about $36 a year, but you’re sacrificing a lot of things for that. This way you will no longer watch your movies and series without any disturbance. Each hour of viewing time consists of approximately 4 to 5 minutes of commercials. These take place before and during viewing.

The quality is the same, but without the download function

Some titles may not be available immediately upon release. Additionally, users of the ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription will not be able to download movies and series. So you watch movies or series on the go only if you are connected to WiFi or mobile data.

However, the quality of content remains the same as a regular ‘basic’ subscription. That means you can stream up to 720p – or HD. It’s good enough for your smartphone, but looks less sharp on larger screens.

‘Basic with Ads’ available in the Netherlands

Netflix will launch a new and cheaper subscription on November 3rd. Initially, Basic with Ads will be available in 12 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. The Netherlands is not listed here and it is unknown if subscription will be available here in the future.

Would you buy the commercialized version of Netflix to save $3 a month? Let us know in the comments.