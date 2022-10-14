For short F1 | De Vries returned to action in Formula 1 during the Mexican GP

Briefly in the F1 category F1Maximum.nl You’ve covered the latest news from Royal Class Motorsport, which doesn’t deserve a detailed mention, but is certainly worth mentioning on the website.

De Vries returned to action in Formula 1 during the Mexican GP

We will see Nick de Vries back in action in Formula 1 during the Mexican Grand Prix. Reports suggest the Dutchman will do the honors for Mercedes during the first free practice session of the weekend. Motorsport.com. Additionally, the future AlphaTauri driver could make his debut for his new team at the Young Drivers’ Test in Abu Dhabi later in the season.

McLaren gives O’Ward and Blue track time in two VT1s

McLaren is giving IndyCar drivers Patricio O’Ward and Alex Palou track time during the first two free practice sessions, the team announced Friday afternoon. Palo, the 2021 champion in the American racing class, takes place behind the wheel of the MCL36 in the United States. O’Ward will do so in Abu Dhabi on the final weekend of the season.

Haas holds press conference in Austin to announce new title sponsor

The Haas team will hold a press conference on Thursday before the US Grand Prix. Haas has yet to officially name a second driver for the 2023 season, but the press conference will not be about the team’s second seat. The American racing staple appears to have found a title sponsor. According to Auto, Motor and Sports Haas hopes to close the gap to the rest of the midfield with this sponsorship.

Pourchaire powers the VT1 for Alfa Romeo in the US

Theo Purser will be one of the drivers to take a chance on the first free practice session at the upcoming United States Grand Prix. Driver from the Sauber academy will step into Valtteri Bottas’ car. This year, teams must run a minimum of two free practice sessions ‘rookie’. By offering Pourchaire in America, Alfa Romeo is officially already meeting the obligation. Zhou Guanyu drove the first free practice in Bahrain as a rookie.

Fittipaldi will drive two free practice sessions for Haas

Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will drive the first free practice at both the Grand Prix in Mexico and Abu Dhabi, the Haas team announced on Tuesday through its official channels. This year, teams must run a minimum of two free practice sessions ‘rookie’. Although Fitbitaldi has already finished two races for the team in 2020 due to Romain Grosjean’s crash, he still falls under that category due to his inexperience.

Confusion over expected starting grid in US: ‘Perez will start at the back anyway’

Michael Schmidt thinks Sergio Perez will start from the back at the United States Grand Prix. The driver still has one more engine change to make, which the journalist knows will happen in Austin. “They are relaxed at Red Bull Racing and they can let Max Verstappen drive the sixth engine in America,” Schmidt said. Auto, Motor and Sports. “In any case, Perez needs a new power source and will start at the back in Austin. Ferrari customers and AlphaTauri are considering an engine change. Then we could see the same confusion at Monza at the start.’

Max Verstappen’s shop in Limburg is flooded with customers after the Japanese GP

Reports say it was very busy at the Max Verstappen merchandise shop in Svalbard after Sunday’s race. AD. After the Grand Prix in Japan, where the Dutchman officially became the 2022 world champion, people flocked to shirts bearing the subject as an inscription. “I’ve already turned off the TV,” says store owner Roger Hermans. ‘Suddenly a friend calls me: congratulations on winning the World Championship,’ he said. Then I quickly went to the store. Additional personnel have been called in.’

CEO Dominicali: ‘Verstappen showed the world his talent again’

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Dominicali shared his congratulations with newly crowned two-time world champion Max Verstappen after the Japanese Grand Prix. “Congratulations to Max and Red Bull Racing for winning the driver’s title in 2022. Max has been faultless this season and has once again shown the world what a great talent he is.”

Pirelli’s experiments in Japan failed

Pirelli announces that tests conducted after the second free practice will be cancelled Sky Sports. The weather in Japan is so bad that it is not useful to conduct Pirelli tests. However, the second free practice continues for a very late 90 minutes Motorsport-Total know It is not yet clear whether the tests will be performed at a later date.

GP Japan may be without Wolff

It suggests that Toto Wolff may miss the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, October 9. The Independent. He missed his first race since 2019, and it was the second race he missed in nine years. However, an FIA ruling regarding Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin breaching the budget cap could change Wolff’s travel plans. As it now appears, Wolff will not be seen in the German racing station’s garage this weekend.

Mercedes was one of the teams to go to the FIA ​​over Red Bull’s suspected budget cap breach. As a team’s financial details are only available to the FIA, it immediately raised the question of how the Mercedes team boss got the information. The FIA’s decision will be announced on Wednesday and till then the state of affairs is not clear.

Schumacher ‘definitely an option’ for Williams in 2023

Williams is looking for a replacement for Nicolas Latifi. The British racing stable let the Canadian driver go, and for a while it looked like Nike de Vries would come in. However, the Dutchman appears to be moving to AlphaTauri, forcing Williams to look further. Mick Schumacher is also on the roster. “Mick is definitely an option and he deserves to be in Formula 1,” Jost told Capito Germany RTL. “I think we will make a decision after Abu Dhabi,” said the Williams team principal.

Latifi fined five places after collision with Chow in Singapore

Nicolas Latifi was five places behind in the opening stages at the Japanese Grand Prix. Race management has blamed the Williams driver for the crash with Guanyu Chow during the Singapore Grand Prix. The pair collided at Turn 5, with Zhou pushed into the wall by Latifi. That now gives the Canadian a grid penalty for the next race. The Japanese Grand Prix takes place next Sunday and starts at 07:00 Netherlands time.