5 hidden gems on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+ that you must see

You constantly hear from streaming services which are the newest and most watched movies and series, but unfortunately the best recommendations sometimes disappear from your radar. What premium titles on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+ have you never been able to find? You will find in this article 5 Hidden Gems Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ in Week 17 of 2023 (April 24-30, 2023) with story and trailer included.

5x Hidden Gems: Movies and Series You Really Should See on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+ (Week 17 of 2023)

5. The English (series, 1 season) – Disney+

English is a brand new must-watch western series according to viewers and critics. For example, the title has already garnered a number of nominations and IMDb voters reward it with a hefty 7.9. So an absolute must. It’s about Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), a young British woman who travels the wild west of the United States in 1890 in search of the man who killed her son. She wants revenge, but to get it, she must first overcome some perilous obstacles.

4. Vicky Cristina Barcelona (movie, 2008) – HBO Max

Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall, Penelope Cruz and Javies Bardem. If we see the cast of Vicky Cristina Barcelona list, you’ll understand why you shouldn’t skip this movie. The best actors embark on a story about American best friends Cristina and Vicky, who travel together to Barcelona and meet Spanish painter Juan Antonio. While the first finds himself caught in a passionate affair, the second begins to doubt more and more things. And then there’s also Juan Antonio’s ex-wife, Maria Elena. Drama!

3. The Good Mothers (series, season 1) – Disney+

True crime fan? The good mothers is a brand new series recently released on Disney+ that tells a breathtaking true story. It revolves around three women who have been oppressed for years by the ‘Ndrangheta mafia in Sicily and are completely done with it. They decide to free their families from the underworld, but to do so they must face one of the most dangerous empires in the world. They join forces for this with the prosecutor Anna Colace. The series was created by the screenwriter of The Last Kingdom (Stephen Butchard) and the director of The crown (Julian Jarrold), so that bodes well.

2. In the Heights (film, 2021) – HBO Max

In the heights follows several characters from the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights who dream of a better life. We do not watch this film for the depth, but to enjoy the sparkling and joyful atmosphere and the feel good vibes. The musical it was based on won award after award and the film itself was met with great acclaim from viewers and critics alike. The main roles are played by Anthony Ramos ( hamilton ), Corey Hawkins ( Kong: Skull Island ) and Melissa Barrera ( shout ).

1. Lewis Capaldi: How I Feel Now (film, 2023) – Netflix

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has become an indispensable part of the music world in recent years. With songs like someone you love, Before you leave And Forget me he scores shot after shot. It’s time for Netflix to pour its life into a documentary. In Lewis Capaldi: How I feel now we get to know the Scottish singer from a completely different side. Netflix itself has already called this one of its most vulnerable and authentic documentaries of all time.

All the movies and series that appear on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney + by week and by month

Curious to know which movies appeared on Netflix last month? You can find it in the overview of new movies and series on Netflix by month. You can also look ahead in these lists, so you know in advance what new titles are in Netflix’s schedule. We also have these previews for other video on demand platforms. See lists of what’s new on HBO Max by month and what’s new on Disney+ by month.

Full range of streaming services

On Streamwijzer you can also find the full Netflix lineup, the HBO Max lineup and the Disney+ lineup. In the tables you will find daily which films and series have appeared on the streaming service.

Summary: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+