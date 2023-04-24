

Evil Dead Rise is not only getting great reviews, but it also looks like the movie will have a bigger than expected opening weekend.

A huge success

The film appears to be heading for an over $23 million debut in the United States, which can already be called a success against a budget of just $12 million.

And that of course means there’s a good chance of a sequel. Director Lee Cronin was asked about the possibilities for a sequel, and he said he already had at least four different ideas for a sequel ready, including one that takes the action back to the woods:

“Given the beginning and the end, we know that this evil power has a door. And it takes us back to the forest. And that’s cool, because for the first time I made an Evil Dead movie with a different kind of place, but now it would be laughable if I went back to a cabin in the woods.”

the possibilities are limitless

However, it could also be that we see how the gigantic mess created by the events of Evil Dead Rise must be cleaned. But there are also ideas ready for a direct sequel that focuses on one of the survivors or a movie about the origin of the film’s evil book.

Evil Dead Rise is now playing in cinemas.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Director Reveals His Four Sequel Ideas and Where That Disgusting Cheese Grater Scene Came From https://t.co/7vU9JT4Gsx — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2023