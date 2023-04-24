Lover

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul are still in the middle of their honeymoon, but their combined 27 million followers want to know the details of their relationship. Recently, the American already said what the state of affairs was. “His heart is the purest of anyone I know.”

Now the Olympic champion is also driven by questions about her private life and her travel plans. To journalists from The telegraph And Boulevard RTL didn’t want to lose them when she returned to the United States. “I knew you were going to ask that. I’m mostly focused on the season,” she tried to push them away.

Sylvia and Joris already kissed before the end of ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘The production just missed it’Read also

After commenting that she was beaming, Jutta let out a nervous laugh and added, “I’m definitely beaming, but I don’t want to say too much. I’m very good. I am very happy and I am very happy. And he’s super nice to me. That’s it.”

Open map

Jutta wasn’t allowed to say much, but indicated she would come back to it. The question is true. Do YouTube fans of BS with Jake Paul get the inside scoop on relationship details? It seems that the couple went to the studio together for the recording of an episode.

It is assumed that Jutta (alone) is making her story in the YouTube program Open map by Robert Rodenbourg. Three days ago, the skater posted a photo with the talk show host on Instagram. ‘Back in town, spending time with family and friends before the start of the season‘ she wrote. The end of her caption features the telltale eye emoji. Is this a clue?

It’s official: Jutta Leerdam confirms her relationship with Jake Paul on InstagramRead also