The UN refugee agency UNHCR says about 368,000 Ukrainians have fled their country due to the Russian invasion. The number of Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries is growing rapidly from about 120,000 on Saturday morning.

A UN spokesman said it was “very busy” in Poland’s border gods that day. The waiting time was increased to 40 hours in the evening. The UN fears that a total of about 4 million Ukrainians will flee abroad if the situation does not improve. People have been displaced in Ukraine.

Most Ukrainians go to Poland. The Polish Border Guard says more than 156,000 people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Thursday. There were 77,300 people on Saturday. This is not only a new record, it is more than Poland can actually handle. The country can take 50,000 refugees a day on the border with Ukraine. 66,000 people have come to Hungary.

United Nations figures are based on the number of countries where refugees are staying. The UNHCR announced on Sunday morning that more than 200,000 people were involved, but that new figures had been released shortly after and that the number of Ukrainian refugees had risen sharply.

Read more: According to Minister Hokstra, there are still 164 Dutch people in Ukraine

By: Editors