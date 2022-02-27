In three ways Germany changed its Ukrainian policy last week.

As the United States and the European Union continue to pursue punitive action against Russia, there is immortal evidence of a change in the position of Germany, one of NATO’s key members. At least three key decisions have been made in the past week, with Berlin clearly showing a sharp reversal in its previously stated positions, in the face of mounting pressure from allies as Russia pushes its offensive deeper into Ukraine. The entry of the German Commission was crucial in the development of the United West Front against Moscow – in terms of sanctions and other punitive measures.

Change in SWIFT ban scheme: The United States and the European Union on Saturday decided to freeze the assets of the Russian central bank and partially close several Russian banks from Swift, the main international payment gateway. The motive for the move was to “further isolate Russia from the International Monetary Fund”, while Germany was said to have been instrumental in enforcing the SWIFT embargo. Berlin is reluctant to support other EU countries in banning Russia from the SWIFT financial system because it hopes that doing so will cause significant co-damage to companies doing business with Russia in Russia or to supplying gas from Russia to Germany. Reports suggest that the “targeted sanctions” are a neutral one, mainly due to Germany’s objections to the general sanctions. But the fact that sanctions have begun indicates that Germany is determined to face pressure from its NATO allies during Russia’s new offensive in Kiev.

Reverse arms distribution policy: Germany changed its historic policy of not sending weapons to conflict areas on Saturday. The decision came as a sudden change of heart following Berlin’s initial refusal to send arms to Ukraine in the early days of the conflict. On Saturday, Berlin agreed to supply key weapons, including anti-tank weapons, surface-to-air missiles and rocket-propelled grenades. The change in policy often linked Germany with other NATO allies in arms supplies. In Germany’s view, this was one of the most important foreign policy changes of many years, as Berlin had long had a policy of not sending arms to crisis areas because of its historic past. By the end of Saturday, the German government will be sending arms to Ukraine, both directly and indirectly from the border, through countries such as the Netherlands and Estonia. The German government will ship 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 anti-Stinger anti-aircraft systems from its own cargo. Berlin allowed the Netherlands to send 400 rocket-propelled grenade launchers to Ukraine and asked Estonia to send nine howitzers. Although this action is often symbolic, it sends a clear signal.

Review Nord Stream 2: The third major area Germany has reached is the future of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which Berlin changed its position early last week and halted certification of the pipeline project. The $ 11 billion gas pipeline caused a rift between Germany and the United States, but when Russia visited Ukraine last week, it had to work on the Berlin pipeline. The project, owned by the Russian state-owned Gazprom, will double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which stretches from western Siberia to Germany. It also crosses the pipeline via Ukraine to make an impact in Kiev. German regulators have not yet issued final legal approvals, and Gosprom must begin operations, and the certification of Berlin’s operational pipeline project has now been suspended indefinitely.

The United States saw the pipeline as a geopolitical tool for Russia to increase Moscow’s influence over Europe, but Germany opposed the position, mainly following concerns about energy-confusing Europe: Germany’s almost dependent on natural gas imports. According to IHS Markit, by 2020 Russia will make more than half of its supplies to that country. Although Germany is the largest beneficiary, some of the gas will be shipped to Austria, Italy and other countries in Central and Eastern Europe. In addition to Gasprom, the pipeline was built with the support of five European energy companies: OMV of Austria, Engie of France, Shell of the UK, Uniper of Germany and BASF.

Before taking a firm stand on Berlin’s North Stream 2, views within the German government seemed to be deeply divided over the pipe issue. German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbok has made it clear that she believes North Stream 2 should be “on the table” if the Russians attack Ukraine in December, while current president and SPD leader Olaf Scholes has promised that his government will “do it.” “Everything to stop Russia from using North Stream 2 to paralyze the Ukrainian economy.”

But her predecessor, Angela Merkel, rejected German lawmakers’ demands for a halt to the project following the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020 last year. On the other hand, one of the supporters of the tube was Heart Schroeder of Schulz’s SPD. Who was President of Germany before Merkel. Schrடர்der also holds key positions in the Russian oil company Rosnaft and the North Stream, defending North Stream 2 in interviews and praising Schulz’s “patience.”

Given Germany’s fate and pressure, this was not an easy choice. In the midst of Germany’s current energy shortages, the United States should simply talk about Berlin outside the operating pipeline. The cessation of the approval process marks another major change in Berlin’s apparent position.

