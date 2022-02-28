Netflix today showed the trailer for the new season Drive To survive. The fourth season of the documentary series, which closely follows Formula 1 drivers in the exciting 2021 season, will appear on streaming service on March 11.

Fourth season Drive to survive Has ten episodes and will certainly focus more on the thrilling title battle between Mercedes and Red Bull, but also on other teams and drivers and their mutual battle.

Drive to survive The game became very popular among the general public and especially in the United States, the show attracted many new fans to the track. The series was praised, but it was criticized because Netflix sometimes triggers things and focuses mainly on emotion.

Although Netflix has promised that Fight will play a key role in the title fight, world champion Max Verstappen does not appear to be playing a key role. I have to say that the Dutchman is not a fan of the show. As far as is known, he did not provide specific support for the film crew in 2021.