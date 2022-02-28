Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will not attend the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland. That’s what Reuters news agency wrote on Monday. According to Russian diplomats, travel is no longer possible for the EU as it has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft. Lavrov will attend a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council during the conference, followed by a press conference.

Neutral Switzerland is not a member of the European Union, but for the most part adheres to the policies of the Union. On Monday, the country joined the EU sanctions against Russia. Geneva has become a diplomatic capital, with the League of Nations being the forerunner of the United Nations from 1919 to 1946.

The EU has already banned Lavrov by freezing all assets of the minister in European bank accounts. European countries have lifted the ban on peace talks in the future. The United States introduced an entry ban on Lavrov.

