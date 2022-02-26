The Kremlin will seize the money deposited in Russia by foreigners and foreign companies. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reports that Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and currently the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, made the remarks.

Russia is said to be taking the initiative in response to Western sanctions, making it difficult for many Russians to access the money deposited in these countries. Money deposited by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the European Union has also been frozen by sanctions.

According to Medvedev, Moscow has not ruled out embezzlement of assets of companies registered with the United States, the European Union and other “non-friendly jurisdictions”.

