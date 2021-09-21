2021 box office looks set to get top-grossing new movie



The latest box office figures show the Marvel film Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is set to overtake Marvel’s Black Widow as the highest grossing film of 2021.

Of movie Shang-Chi was seen by Marvel and Disney as an experiment to see if audiences were ready to flock to the movies again. It was therefore not chosen for a hybrid release, but exclusively for a theatrical release.

Three weeks at the top

While September is generally known as a dump month, when movies that don’t perform very well hit theaters, the release of Shang-Chi that he’s not always pessimistic that month.

Done so far Black Widow the best at the American box office. This movie ended up at $ 183.2 million and now it’s starting to look like Shang-Chi will catch up with him.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings now stands at $ 179.9 million in the United States, making it the second highest grossing film of the year in that country.

The big difference is of course in the way the movies come out. For Black Widow they also chose a hybrid version via Disney + and Shang-Chi received an exclusive theatrical release.