Mamma Mia 2 is on Netflix

It took a while, but you also have something: Mom Mia! Here we go again, the second part of ‘Oh mama ‘movies, is on Netflix. A great day for all fans of part 1 and ABBA music. Ready to fall back strong Dancing queen to sing?

It’s been three years since the film premiered. At that point, it was exactly ten years since the original film was released.

Mom Mia! Here we go again on Netflix

Once again, the film takes place in Greece, on the fictional island of Kalokairi. We’re five years later since the events of Part 1, and see how Sophie has grown into a grown woman with a new goal in mind: to reopen the Bella Dona Hotel. It was his mother’s big dream.

As the festive reopening approaches, Sophie looks back on her mother’s life. We see a younger Donna, recently graduated and full of joie de vivre. She is on her way to her dream destination, the romantic Greek island. During her trip, she meets her childhood sweethearts Harry, Bill and Sam.

New roles have also been added to the Oh mamaactors, including none other than Cher. She makes a special entrance on the rooftop of the Bella Donna Hotel as Sophie’s glamorous grandmother, where, with fireworks in the background, she creates her own version of Fernando starts to sing.

Watch the Mamma Mia Trailer Here! Here we go again:

Mamma Mia 1 watch

Do you prefer to watch part 1 before you do? Mamma Mia, here we go again you will have to put in a little more effort, unfortunately. At the beginning of last year, part 1 was still visible on Netflix, but it is no longer available on the video service. good Oh mom! can still be found on Amazon Prime and on Videoland.

The first part was released 13 years ago in the Netherlands, on July 16, 2008. In the United States, it was two days later. With a budget of over $ 90 million, the film grossed over $ 600 million.

