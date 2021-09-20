







New on Netflix: 5 seasons of the great series ‘Superstore’





Good news for Netflix subscribers! From today you can watch five seasons of the great series Hypermarket on the streaming service.

Hypermarket let’s get to know the employees of the big Cloud 9 supermarket. Employees have to deal with all kinds of funny situations that we, the viewers, can also enjoy.

In the series Hypermarket We quickly get to know the different personalities of the employees of the Cloud 9 department store in the American St. Louis. When a newcomer introduces himself to the team, he doesn’t immediately manage to make a good impression on Deputy Chief Dina.

For now, that’s only for the first five seasons of the show. The sixth season has already appeared in the United States, but it is currently missing on Netflix.

Despite the fact that the reviews were a little mixed at the beginning, it must be said that the series is doing quite well. Not only do many people turn out to be fans, including on the specialized site IMDB it also scores a nice 7.8 / 10 at the time of writing.

Are you also curious to find out what this series has in store for you? Be sure to watch the trailer below or stream the series yourself right away. From today, Monday September 20, 2021, it is possible to Netflix.