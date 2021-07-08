15,000 to 62,500: why Biden suddenly allows more refugees
US President Joe Biden announced yesterday that 62,500 refugees will be welcome in the United States this year. He made this decision after strong criticism from humanitarian organizations.
‘reflected values’
The maximum number of 15,000 refugees “did not reflect the values of a nation that welcomes and supports refugees,” Biden said. According to the president, this is an important decision. It can dispel the doubts of refugees “who are impatiently awaiting the moment when their new life can begin”.
It concerns people who live in conflict zones and receive a residence permit while still living outside the United States. So these are not refugees traveling from Mexico to America. People who arrive at the US border and seek asylum find themselves in a different system.
Unachievable goal this year
Biden added that the “sad truth” is that the 62,500 will not be reached this year. “We are working hard to repair the damage of the past four years,” Biden said. For many Democrats, that’s still not enough. Former President Barack Obama admitted 110,000 refugees a year.
The United States plans to admit 125,000 refugees next year.