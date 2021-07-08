15,000 to 62,500: why Biden suddenly allows more refugees

It concerns people who live in conflict zones and receive a residence permit while still living outside the United States. So these are not refugees traveling from Mexico to America. People who arrive at the US border and seek asylum find themselves in a different system.

Unachievable goal this year

Biden added that the “sad truth” is that the 62,500 will not be reached this year. “We are working hard to repair the damage of the past four years,” Biden said. For many Democrats, that’s still not enough. Former President Barack Obama admitted 110,000 refugees a year.

The United States plans to admit 125,000 refugees next year.