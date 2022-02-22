1.4 million euros for the reconstruction of Oranjelaan and Hoefslag to improve road safety and quality of life

NIJKERK The municipality of Nijkerk allocates 1.4 million euros for the reconstruction of Oranjelaan and Hoefslag. The objective is to improve road safety as well as the quality of life on the road. Roads are considered important arteries, adjacent to the center of downtown.

It is stated that the route is currently unnecessarily used for through traffic connecting to Barneveld and Putten. Adjustments are also needed to reduce the current speed from fifty to thirty kilometers per hour. This follows the national traffic policy to drive a maximum of thirty in built-up areas.

SUSTAINABLE PRINCIPLES The plan includes a revised layout of the area in front of the station. Existing functions are taken as a starting point for this, but sustainable principles are also brought to life, such as reducing as much greenery as possible for water infiltration and preventing heat stress. Parking is largely eliminated and fifty percent more green space will be created on Willem Alexanderplein.

Cycle paths are being created for cyclists

The roadway will be extended to six meters. The speed is limited by the construction of landings and equivalent thresholds. The layout of the road is made of a paving element. Transit traffic is encouraged to take a different route, the Oranjelaan remains a transit route with activities and buildings. Willem Alexanderplein will be designed as a residential area where the pedestrian will be taken as the starting point and motorized traffic in second place. On all roadways, cars, scooters/mopeds and cyclists use the same road width. Mixed traffic requires vigilance from road users, which is why the municipal executive expects safety to increase. Cycle paths are created for cyclists.

STATION The station will be connected to the city center by extending the Van Reenenpark to the station. To bring out the connection, the bus station will be placed to the right of the train station and the area to the left will be designed as a residential area for the traveler. Parking in the public space will be reduced to fourteen places where short-term parking is authorized. This is justified on the basis of a research on the occupation of parking spaces.

The maintenance of the parking spaces along the Oranjelaan and partly on the Willem Alexanderplein meets the needs of the surrounding area. It offers people with walking difficulties the possibility of parking a short distance from their destination. Visitors who need more time can go to the other car parks such as the Oosterpoort car park and the P&R in this area.

The space that will be freed up due to the narrowing of the Hoefslag road will be used to create more green spaces.

RESPONSIBILITY Reducing the speed results in less noise pollution. According to the municipal executive, the quality of life will also be improved by an attractive development of the public space and the reinforcement of the greenery along the route. Additional trees and shrubs will be added along the route and at Ahornplantsoen and Willem Alexanderplein. The space that will be freed up due to the narrowing of the Hoefslag road will be used to create more green spaces.

To increase the quality of life, special elements have been added to the park on Ahornlaan and Willem Alexanderplein. For example, a dog run is being built in front of the park on Ahornlaan and the return of the gargoyle is planned for Willem Alexanderplein with additional greenery and a playground.

From June 22, the fact that the railway line between Amersfoort and Putten is temporarily out of service will be used to realize the plans for the level crossing and the intersection Spoorstraat-Stationsweg-Oude Barneveldseweg. The phased implementation of the remaining part of the plans will start from September. Work is expected to be completed by mid-2023.

