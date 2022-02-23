Solar Magazine – Stedin: book more above

National, provincial and local governments need to reserve more space above and below ground for rapid expansion of the power grid. The network operator Stedin makes this call.

During the presentation of its annual report, Stedin indicated that it had invested 687 million euros in the management and maintenance of its gas and electricity networks during the past calendar year. Although this is a record for Stedin, a further acceleration of the energy transition is necessary to meet climate ambitions and economic growth.

All kinds of shortages

One of the shortages that Stedin increasingly faces is the lack of space to expand the power grid. According to the network manager, more space above and below the ground must be reserved in time for this.

Koen Bogers, CEO of Stedin Group, commented: “The Stedin catchment area is a magnet for economic development and activity. Renovating the electricity network to make these developments possible is an operation that will take years. We are increasingly faced with all kinds of shortages. Think of the limited financing options, but also the shortages of materials and suitable professionals. We are also seeing in our catchment area that limited physical space is holding back the speed of the energy transition. But acceleration is needed right now. Until 2030, we will build 2 to 4 large distribution stations per year. This is on average 3 times more than before.

Shorten deadlines

The Stedin group calls on the new cabinet, the provinces, the regional energy strategies and the municipalities to pay more attention, in collaboration with the network managers, to the space necessary for the construction and extension of the electricity network. The reservation of space for cables and substations is necessary for the construction of new housing estates, business parks, data centers, but also for the areas designated in the Regional Energy Strategies (RES) for solar panels and wind turbines. Therefore, the conversation with the environment, the purchase of land and changes to zoning plans can start earlier. According to Stedin, this shortens the total time needed to build a distribution station, so consumers and contractors can be connected faster.