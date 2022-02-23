Emmen keeps Rensenpark in the spotlight again: “The ambition is too high”

VVD: Living on the outskirts and selling property?



Late last year, the VVD moved towards a reassessment of Rensenpark with a council-wide motion. Much needed, according to Councilor Marcel Meijer. “The vision of five years ago didn’t work. There were no investors who wanted to invest money in the park. They ran into too many rules and conditions. As a result , the ball is up to the municipality to invest on a large scale.” Not realistic, says Meijer. “We don’t even have money for the management of the park at the moment.”

It’s an idea to sell existing buildings to lower the bar for investors, he suggests.

don’t build



It’s time to refine the vision of Rensenpark with both feet on the ground, thinks the VVD. Meijer sees an opportunity to allow limited forms of housing around the park. “In this way, we generate money for the maintenance of the park.” He points out that there are absolutely no plans to completely build the park. “What comes next also has to stand out a bit architecturally and visually.”

dichotomy

