Do you dare to doubt? Test how colorful you think here – Science

Knack, in collaboration with the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, has developed a tool that visually represents your way of thinking in a unique and colorful creature. At least, for those who don’t think too much in black and white.

A white and intact sphere. We all start with that. You will then be presented with explicit statements. On a scale of 1 to 100, you can indicate what you think. In the meantime, you can see how this white sphere warps and fades. After 15 declarations, you end up with a unique creature: your spirit.

With the ‘Think in Color’ campaign, Knack is launching this very special online tool in collaboration with the Vrije Universiteit Brussel from February 22. The goal is to make people aware of how much they think and how personal our opinions and nuances are.

The tool is built around four pillars: empathy, openness, flexibility and intellectual curiosity. All this is scientifically supported, but it remains above all a fun way to display your thoughts.

“Doubt as a colorful antidote”

Bert Bultinck, editor-in-chief of Thing: ‘Sometimes it feels like we live more and more in a black and white world. Fortunately, the reality is more colorful. This is why we are launching this tool: to show that those who dare to doubt, who already have a nuanced opinion, give color to their own thinking. And therefore also to the world around him. Very welcome in these gray days, isn’t it?

Take the test on knack.be/denkinkleur and share your result with #knackdenkinkleur.

