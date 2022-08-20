Zuckerberg promises metaverse improvements after ugly selfie

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is investing billions in its future vision around the metaversevirtual worlds where people can come together to chat, play or work. But the results to date are not very convincing.

This week led a image than Zuckerberg of himself in the virtual world of Meta Horizon Worlds divided into lots of hilarity. The avatar selfie had very little detail and appeared to be from a game 20 years ago.

“It’ll be better soon”

“Major Horizon Updates and Avatar Images Coming Soon”, respond Zuckerberg now. “The photo I posted earlier this week was pretty simple – it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. Horizon’s graphics are capable of so much more, even on headsets, and Horizon is improving very quickly .”

In a screenshot Zuckerberg shows a taste of a virtual environment with much more graphic detail. He says he’ll say more about the improvements at an event in October.