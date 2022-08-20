Zuckerberg promises metaverse improvements after ugly selfie
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is investing billions in its future vision around the metaversevirtual worlds where people can come together to chat, play or work. But the results to date are not very convincing.
This week led a image than Zuckerberg of himself in the virtual world of Meta Horizon Worlds divided into lots of hilarity. The avatar selfie had very little detail and appeared to be from a game 20 years ago.
“It’ll be better soon”
“Major Horizon Updates and Avatar Images Coming Soon”, respond Zuckerberg now. “The photo I posted earlier this week was pretty simple – it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. Horizon’s graphics are capable of so much more, even on headsets, and Horizon is improving very quickly .”
In a screenshot Zuckerberg shows a taste of a virtual environment with much more graphic detail. He says he’ll say more about the improvements at an event in October.
Plan the metaverse
There is still a lot of uncertainty about Meta’s plans. earlier wrote Meta CEO Nick Clegg has stated that Meta has no intention of running the Metaverse. Maybe Meta wants to make money selling VR glasses, but this branch is also always billions at the same time. deficit.
Meta also wants earn money virtual items that users can create and sell in the metaverse. Popular platforms such as Roblox and Rec Room have already preceded Meta in this area. Meta’s Horizon Worlds virtual world is also expected to be available on smartphones later this year.
