The Artemis III manned lunar mission is to bring humans back to the Moon for the first time since 1972.

South Pole

The areas are all close to the moon’s previously unvisited south pole, and each has several locations suitable for landing.

It was investigated whether there is enough sunlight to use as an energy source, whether communication with the earth is possible and whether the site is passable. The Malapert Massif, the Leibnitz Beta Plateau and the Faustini Rim are on the list, among others.