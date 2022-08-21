To the Moon in 2025: 13 landing points at the South Pole
The Artemis III manned lunar mission is to bring humans back to the Moon for the first time since 1972.
South Pole
The areas are all close to the moon’s previously unvisited south pole, and each has several locations suitable for landing.
It was investigated whether there is enough sunlight to use as an energy source, whether communication with the earth is possible and whether the site is passable. The Malapert Massif, the Leibnitz Beta Plateau and the Faustini Rim are on the list, among others.
Overview of origins
In the coming period, it will be studied which of the thirteen areas is scientifically the most interesting to visit. For example, some belong to the oldest parts of the moon and can give insight into the history of its formation. The final choice of a specific landing site is linked to the launch date of the mission.
In preparation for the Artemis III mission, NASA is set to launch an unmanned rocket on August 29 that is expected to make round trips to the Moon in six weeks. If this mission, called Artemis I, is successful, a manned flight follows that circles the moon.
This mission, Artemis II, is scheduled for May 2024. After that, it’s Artemis III’s turn.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”