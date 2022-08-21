These are the best smartphones, TVs and laptops around

In our Bright Stuff Buying Guides we have been calling the top three products in all kinds of categories for years, such as our favorite e-bikes, ear plugs and recently the best headphones. Gooseberries from porridge we recommend to everyone. Products that we have tested or that we use ourselves because they are the best of their kind. We keep updating these guides so they always give the best buying advice.

This time we added three smartphones, two TVs and a laptop to bright stuff. Here they are:

» Sony Xperia 1IV: a phone that dares to do things differently: narrower than the others and with a real optical zoom.

» ASUS ROG Phone 6/6 Pro: ROG phones are aimed at the mobile gamer, but with the best hardware around, they are also secretly suitable for any demanding user.

» OnePlus Nord 2T: this budget device from OnePlus offers a lot for little: beautiful screen, fast chip, great camera.

» Apple MacBook Air (M1 or M2): the latest MacBook Air has its own Apple chip and is therefore what it was: the laptop that others measure up to. There is something to be said for the M1 and M2 models.

» LG OLED C2: a TV with infinite contrast, great colors, great sound and a great operating system.

» Samsung S95B OLED QD: Samsung’s first OLED TV. It offers all the well-known advantages of OLED – infinite contrast, superb colors – and adds higher brightness.

To look at bright stuff for more products we recommend.