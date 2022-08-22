On September 7, Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhones. A successor to the iPhone Mini will no longer be available. Instead, a large iPhone 14 Max is expected. The new iPhones could be 100 euros more expensive than their predecessors.

By Tim Wijkman

Chances are there won’t be an iPhone 14 Mini this year. Analysts say Apple has been unhappy with sales of its iPhone Mini models for two years.

With the demise of the Mini model, Apple will introduce the iPhone in just two sizes. There will be a “full size” iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch screen. The “larger” iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max have a 6.7-inch screen.

The design of the iPhone 14 models changes only in minor points. On Pro models, the notch at the top of the screen will disappear. The screens of the Pro models will have an oval hole for the camera and sensors.

Biggest difference between normal iPhone and Pro models

The difference between normal iPhone and iPhone Pro models is likely to be greater than with previous models. Persistent rumors claim that only the Pro models will get a new processor this year. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max may have the same processor as last year’s iPhone 13 series.

The Pro models are rumored to have a 48-megapixel camera this year. This is an important development: the most recent iPhones had a 12-megapixel camera. For better photo quality, 48 megapixel photos are compressed to photos with 12 megapixel resolution.

Thanks to the higher camera resolution, the new iPhone Pro models can also record video at 8K resolution. By comparison, 4K resolution is now the standard for large TVs.

Will the SIM card slot disappear and will the iPhone gain 2 terabytes of memory?

There is also a rumor that some iPhone models will no longer have a SIM card slot this year. Instead, the iPhone would have an electronic SIM card (e-SIM). This would leave more room for other parts, like a slightly larger battery. This rumor is considered less plausible.