Google will soon roll out an update to its search engine Search. This should ensure that users get better search results and don’t see sites “that are only interesting for the algorithm”, reports Google Thursday.

The tech company will showcase the helpful content feature over the next week. It adjusts Google’s algorithm to compile search result lists.

Google cites people looking for information about a new movie, for example. After the update, they will sooner see results with useful and up-to-date information, instead of sites with pirated articles and reviews.

Another thorn in Google’s side are websites that allow so-called click farms. These companies employ people who must visit a client’s website several times a day. This gives the impression that the site is popular and well visited. This way it will be higher in search results of Search. Google’s improved algorithm should counter this by recognizing these fraudulent websites and placing them at the bottom of the search results list.

Additionally, another Google Search update is on the way. This should bring up “good, in-depth product reviews” in search results.

