Apple warns of security flaw in iPhones, among others | Technology

Apple has warned owners of iPhone, iPad and Mac models to update their operating software. The company is doing this because it contains a security flaw that could allow it to take control of devices.

The American company released two security reports this week that received relatively little attention. The warning includes iPhone 6 and newer models, all fifth-generation or later iPad Pros, iPads and Macbooks, according to a statement on Apple’s website.

Unauthorized access

According to the company, the older version of iOS contains a security flaw that could allow hackers to gain unauthorized access to the device. “This opportunity could be actively exploited,” Apple said. The company does not say how, where or by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered.

To fix the flaws, Apple is urging smartphone users to download iOS or iPadOS 15.6.1, while for Macs it’s macOS Monterey 12.5.1. The Safari browser on macOS computers should also be updated to version 15.6.1.

