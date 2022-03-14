Ziggo Sport acquires the rights to the Rugby World Cup

Ziggo Sport has acquired the exclusive rights to the live matches of the Rugby World Cup, one of the most attractive sporting events in the world. The offer will also be expanded with the postponement of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021, the Rugby World Cup 7s, the World Rugby WXV 2023 (new national women’s tournament) and the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series. Ziggo Sport has also hosted the Six Nations, the prestigious rugby championship in the northern hemisphere, for years.

Rugby: a tough but fair sport

“The enthusiasm of the fans in the sold-out stadiums, the physical exhaustion on the pitch and the mutual sportsmanship make rugby one of the most beautiful spectator sports enjoyed by sportspeople,” said Marcel Beerthuizen, director of Ziggo Sports. “We try to attract the widest possible audience with our programming and are constantly working to strengthen our rights package. I am therefore delighted that we can offer our viewers such an important and exciting tournament as the Rugby World Cup. “.

Rugby World Cup 2023

During the Rugby World Cup, the top twenty national teams compete for the official world championship. The Rugby World Cup will be played in France next year. The current defending champions are South Africa, England were second and the New Zealand All Blacks took third place when the World Cup was last played in Japan in 2019.

Six Nations starts next weekend

The 128th edition of the Six Nations kicks off this weekend. The national teams of England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales will compete for the prestigious title. On Saturday February 5, Ireland and Wales (3:00 p.m.) meet and later England and Scotland (5:30 p.m.) play their first match. France – Italy is on the program on Sunday February 6 (3:45 p.m.). Ziggo Sport will also be paying a lot of attention to the Women’s Six Nations, which kicks off in March. The matches can of course also be followed live via Ziggo Sport or Ziggo Sport Total.