Tovaal is finally gaining momentum and registering a big victory | Sports in Zeeland

GOES – For the Tovaal rugby players, the stakes of the home match against the last Gouda were high. Coach Adrián Gutierrez’s side started the Plate Pool in the Second Division with two defeats and another loss would really put Tovaal in the relegation zone. The home team only went wild in the second half and eventually won the well-deserved 62-27.

In the first act, the two teams were tied. The guests took the lead in the 3rd minute, but Robbert de Kramer, Joey Vermaas and Thijke Mulder gave the home side a 19-10 lead halfway through the first half. On the stroke of halftime, it even became 26 to 10 by Matthijs van Roemburg.

The second half started disastrously for Tovaal. An attacker from Gouda was allowed to cross three quarters of the field unhindered and suddenly the margin was again nine points. Matthijs van Roemburg scored again, but Gouda stayed close to the home side after another try: 31 – 22.

Flame in the pan

About a quarter of an hour after resting, the flame reached the pan. Within ten minutes, Thijke Mulder and Robbert de Kramer disappeared into the sinbin for ten minutes and Maurice Kloosterman van Gouda was finally allowed in. Those ten minutes of rest obviously did the sinners good, as Mulder then pressed another try after a nice turnaround and De Kramer pressed three more tries after his comeback. Final score: 62 – 27.