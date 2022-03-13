McLaren agrees deal with IndyCar driver Colton Herta





Ian Parkes and Remy Ramjiawan





Saturday, March 12, 2022 4:34 PM – Last update: 5:25 PM

IndyCar driver Colton Herta joins McLaren as a test driver. The 21-year-old has won six races in the American racing class and will compete for the British Formula 1 team in several free practice sessions.

Herta is currently under contract with the Andretti team in IndyCar until 2023. He has already won six there since 2019. Formula 1 is waiting for a talented American driver to develop the sport in the United States. Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries have already made the sport popular.

Herta, 21, can drive for McLaren in several free practice sessions. In addition, he will also do a lot of development work. Herta on the deal: “I would like to thank McLaren for the opportunity to do my first laps in a Formula 1 car, which has always been on my racing to-do list. It’s a great opportunity for me to gain valuable experience in a new form of motorsport and learn from such an established team as McLaren F1.”

“Proven talent”

Team principal Andreas Seidl is pleased with the American’s arrival: “Colton is a proven talent in IndyCar and we are curious how he will fit into Formula 1.” think Herta will be able to put in the necessary miles to qualify for a fixed race seat in the future.