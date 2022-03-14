Nation Horror USA once again Concacaf Women’s U20 Champion

As expected, the United States of America once again became U20-Concacaf women’s football champions. The United States extended their title by beating Mexico 2-0 in the final in Santo Domingo on Saturday night. The United States team is not unknown in Suriname.

Our U20 women’s national team lost to the defending champion in the round of 16 on March 4 with resounding numbers: 14-0. This result is not really surprising since Suriname, who only participated in the Concacaf championship for the third time and reached the knockout phase for the first time, faced a six-time Concacaf champion and three-time world champion.

En route to its seventh title, the American women’s selection did not care about its other opponents. In the quarterfinals and semifinals, Haiti and Puerto Rico were beaten 6-0 to 7-0 before beating Mexico 2-0 in the final. On Saturday, Michelle Cooper and Talia Della Peruta scored the goals at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo. Cooper was the tournament’s top scorer with 7 goals.

Like the United States, semi-champions Mexico and losing semi-finalists Canada also qualified for the U20 Women’s World Cup. Host country Costa Rica is the fourth Concacaf country to take part in the world tournament from August 10-28.