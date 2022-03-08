New York Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky has said he is ready to talk about the situation in the eastern part of the country, the Donbass region and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. He said this in an interview with US Broadcasting ABC. He urged the separatist peoples not to surrender and recognize the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. He did not accept that Crimea was Russian.

But he said he was “ready to have a dialogue on the issues and compromise on how those areas are progressing.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has again called for direct talks with Ukraine.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia will meet in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday. So far three rounds of talks have taken place between the representatives of the two countries in southeastern Belarus. Local files have also been reported by both parties.

Eastern Regions

Parts of eastern Ukraine have been divided since the election of a pro-Russian president in Kiev in 2014. According to Westerners, his withdrawal from the EU led to mass protests and his downfall. According to the Kremlin, there was a case of violent ‘regime change’, mainly enacted by the United States.

On February 24, Putin invaded Ukraine, accusing it of refusing to resolve conflicts in the east and of persecuting Russian ethnic groups. Russia has demanded the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. In addition, Ukraine should be granted neutral status and not allowed to become a NATO member.