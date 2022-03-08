It looks like Criminal Minds is now returning to the streaming service Paramount +.

The CBS series was a huge success Guilt thinkingIt was shown as a fifteen season between 2005 and 2020. Two years after the series ended, it is still popular.

Guilt thinking– Renaissance

Guilt thinking The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit has followed up on some of the worst cases to be resolved. The series became one of the most popular series of 2021 on Netflix in the United States, so it’s not surprising to see Paramount + look for a renaissance.

We have been hearing for a long time that there may be a renaissance. For example, actress Budget Brewster once told us that the renaissance was imminent, and we heard her later say that it would not come. After that, Paramount + revealed that the series was coming with six original actors.

Now Vangsness seems to be returning to the series. She let us know “Exceptional Evening” With Paramount + I am delighted to be working with Shoranner Erica Messer again on a new series.