Britney reveals exactly how the family exploited her during the reception
Britney shares a long story about what was done to her via Instagram and now we are used to her. For example, he says he has to work seven days a week from 8am to 6pm. “Days are not holidays,” he writes. Princess Bob was also not allowed to bathe alone, according to his own account. “So even though I had to change, people always looked at me naked. They gave me medicine. I could not speak freely, I always had to be there ten hours a day. If I did not, I would still have to stay longer.”
Britney never imagined a day when everything ‘would be over’. “I always have to go to bed at 9pm. My family has been forcing me to do all this for thirteen years.”
Britney now says she “gave everything” while her family treated her “like a toy”. ‘But I just acted towards the audience and did what I was asked on stage.’ Overall, the singer feels ‘humiliated’ by her family. “No one should be treated like that.”
The singer wants justice and will not stop until those who harmed her pay for it. This is a message to everyone who was just like me. You are not alone! ‘
Late last year, a judge in the United States decided to suspend Britney’s receipt. Eric de Munk, RTL Boulevard’s entertainment expert, was there when fans heard that Britney was ‘released’ again. You can see in the video below how frantic and emotional they behaved.
