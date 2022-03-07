Britney shares a long story about what was done to her via Instagram and now we are used to her. For example, he says he has to work seven days a week from 8am to 6pm. “Days are not holidays,” he writes. Princess Bob was also not allowed to bathe alone, according to his own account. “So even though I had to change, people always looked at me naked. They gave me medicine. I could not speak freely, I always had to be there ten hours a day. If I did not, I would still have to stay longer.”

Britney never imagined a day when everything ‘would be over’. “I always have to go to bed at 9pm. My family has been forcing me to do all this for thirteen years.”