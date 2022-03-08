Russia’s Defense Ministry has announced a new ceasefire in Ukraine at 8 am Belgian time. In addition, Moscow has announced that humanitarian corridors will be set up in Kiev, Mariupol, Sumi, Chernihiv and Kharkov.

In this project from Moscow, the Ukrainians will be there until 1 pm to coordinate humanitarian corridors. Moscow proposes to deport citizens from the alleged cities to other cities in Russia or Ukraine. Moscow had previously proposed such a plan, but did not want to accept the plan to transfer Kiev citizens to Russia.

According to Moscow, the project was awarded to Kiev. You must confirm where such corridors will be located and at what time they will operate 1 hour in advance (Belgian time). There has been no response so far from Kiev to this plan.

Several ceasefires have been announced in recent days to ensure the safe passage of civilians, but most of them have failed.

The chief executive of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky said two convoy of 61 buses were able to depart from Sumi today. Among the passengers were more than 1,100 foreign students.