Ukraine: Increase in intelligent ‘not ready to talk’ aid

Johnson said the UK was at the forefront of providing bilateral assistance to Ukraine and that the United Kingdom was working closely with the United States and the European Union to coordinate sanctions. British Foreign Secretary Lis Truss responded to questions in the House of Commons on Tuesday morning as the government aims to speed up parliament’s economic crime legislation to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

The bill proposes a crackdown on “dirty money” held by Russian oligarchs in the UK and could take effect next Tuesday, March 15. Ms Truss told MPs the total sanctions in the UK were மொத்தம் 364 billion, but there were criticisms that it was less than sanctions imposed by other countries. According to Castellum AI, the UK has imposed just 271 sanctions since 2014, 766 in the EU, 800 in Switzerland, 900 in Canada and 1,200 in the United States. Ms Truss said: “What we are trying to do here is weaken the Russian economy. “Yes, there are specific issues regarding individuals through the emergency law passed in the House coming into force next week, and we can allow any person he mentions, but it is not fair to say that. This case was not led by the UK, it drove us.

What did the UK do to help Ukraine? Bilateral British aid in support of Ukraine totals more than £ 400 million, and the government will pay up to £ 25 million in public donations to the Ukraine Emergency Committee on sterling appeal. The government has said that while 1,000 troops are ready for humanitarian operations, there is no possibility of British or NATO forces providing intensive military support in Ukraine alone. In January, Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said that the United Kingdom had decided to provide Ukraine with lighter anti – armor weapons. The government has now drawn up a six-point plan to mobilize the International Humanitarian Alliance and get the international community to support Ukraine. On Monday, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Canada formed the Ukraine International Support Group to ensure “sustainable assistance to Ukraine now and in the future.”

On Monday, March 7, Johnson met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in London to discuss support for Ukraine. “While the Ukrainians courageously and resolutely oppose Russian aggression, the international community must support their struggle in every way possible,” Johnson told a news conference after the meeting. To support these efforts, and to mobilize the most practical and consistent support for Ukraine, the UK today joins our Dutch and Canadian friends. “It is time for the Ukrainian friends to form a coalition of military, humanitarian, economic and security support to ensure Putin’s defeat.”

On Tuesday, March 8, Johnson will receive the leaders of the V4 group at the forefront of the refugee crisis – the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. The Home Office says the UK has so far issued visas to 300 Ukrainian refugees under a new aid program. Separately, the United Kingdom and Canada agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as defense and defense.

What has the EU done to help Ukraine? In January, the UK was one of the few European countries to send defense aid to Ukraine, and now more than 25 countries have joined the effort. For the first time in its history, the European Union is financing the purchase and supply of arms to a third country through the European Peace Facility and moving கொ 450 million (£ 372 million) worth of deadly weapons to Ukraine. The European Commission has announced an additional 90 million euros (74 74 million) in emergency assistance as part of a UN urgent appeal to help civilians affected by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The funding will go to people providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and Moldova and who have already provided eight million essential medical care and civil care services. On March 1, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an additional € 500 million (£ 415 million) in EU funding in response to the humanitarian impact of the crisis.

In addition to economic aid, Germany is supplying Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles from the Bundeswehr stockpile – in violation of Berlin’s long-standing policy of banning arms exports to the conflict zone. On February 26, two days after the invasion began, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz said: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. Countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Portugal and Greece sent defensive weapons and supplies. Romania sends military supplies and treats wounded civilians in 11 military hospitals. Of the nearly two million people who have fled Ukraine, neighboring Poland has hosted the largest number of refugees, with an estimated 1,204,000, according to the United Nations. What did the US do to help Ukraine? The United States has announced an additional $ 350 million (£ 266 million) in military aid to Ukraine, up from $ 1 billion (£ 761 million) in total defense assistance to Ukraine last year. “The package includes more deadly security assistance that will help Ukraine deal with the armor, air and other threats it now faces,” said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.