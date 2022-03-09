Ransomware attacks shut down large global corporations and disrupt essential services such as health and fuel and food supply. The problem is that conducting these attacks has become a business venture.

Worldwide, the number of ransomware attacks has increased even more than that Ninety percent. One-third of these attacks took place in Europe. There are no isolated individuals who confuse things with boredom, but there are no more intelligent minded mobs earning their daily lives from these attacks. They hire new talent and offer newcomers attractive fringe offers, lunch breaks and regular working hours.

So no wonder Two-thirds All organizations have been the target of cyber attacks. Although ransomware focuses on portroomsThe question remains as to how companies can effectively prevent ransomware from entering their computers and encrypting or transmitting data.

Four steps

Ransomware attacks can happen at any time and no company is immune. A layered security approach is important to provide future-proof protection against cyber attacks. The National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) roadmap should be the basis for all cyber security policies.

Protecting your data is not just about authentication, access rights management and security audits. You must first verify where any data is located. Because, if you do not know what data is involved or where that data is stored, how to protect the data?

After you have mapped out all the data accurately, it is essential to choose the right architecture and cost model. The problem is that many companies use separate IT solutions that do not work well together or do not differentiate between trivial and business-critical data. However, the use of an integrated solution enables effective protection. Since all data management is under the same solution, no data will fall into the gap between different security solutions.

Effectively managing the right database helps to diagnose vulnerability quickly and easily. This is very important to reduce the impact of cyber attacks. Companies that detect vulnerabilities at an early stage can control the damage of a ransomware attack.

That is why a successful security strategy requires constant monitoring and testing of your security solutions and your company’s liability. If you know what’s happening every hour, every minute, in your IT environment, you can quickly detect irregular patterns and take action. If you know what to do in the event of an attack, you can reduce downtime and prevent data loss.

Companies with emergency procedures during a ransomware attack can recover their computers quietly, quickly and easily. Many hybrid companies rely on cloud solutions. These provide an additional safety net against data loss by resetting the database to a safe environment during a ransomware attack, without having to manually check each database for malware.

These steps are not 100% stupid, but they can help reduce the need for data recovery if your company is affected by a ransomware attack.

Keep paying

Until the companies continue to pay the refund amount (and 83 It will be difficult to stop the growth of ransomware. It is very simple to say that companies should stop recovering money. Most people believe that there is no other way when their business sensitive data falls into the hands of cyber criminals.

Soon, the government must intervene. International forums such as the G20 and G7 unite governments to tackle global issues such as climate change. Only when cybercrime is considered a serious global political issue can effective legislation be introduced in this area so that cybercriminals can be prosecuted widely.

Good page

Meanwhile, things are moving in the right direction. US President Biden released a statement in May 2021 Presidential Order To increase national cyber security and protect government networks. By placing cyber security on the political agenda, Biden has brought the topic to the attention of the mainstream media. Governments around the world are beginning to realize that cooperation is needed to combat the growing problem of ransomware attacks.

For example, the United Kingdom and the United States Recently announced As previously promised, they will work together to prevent new cyber threats. By merging forces, both countries are setting the pace for how companies are handling this global problem.

Until decisive action is taken on the official cyber security law, companies can protect themselves from cyber attacks by planning, being vigilant and using a layered approach to security. Take responsibility for your data, devices and systems and protect them with the best practices of cyber security.