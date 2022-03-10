35 years in prison. Elena Branson faces danger if she is found guilty of the six charges filed against her Tuesday by a lawyer in the Southern District of New York. What is more serious is that he acted as “an agent of a foreign government” without informing the competent authorities – which is tantamount to espionage and ten years in prison would be fine.

The woman, Elena Chernich, is said to have been born in 1961 in Moscow. There he went to university and earned a doctorate in computational mathematics and cybernetics. But to get a good job, he said he had to go to the West. Before moving to New York in 1991, he first went to London to study finance. There he reportedly worked for several investment banks and consulted with central banks in Brazil and Hong Kong.

Money from Moscow



He never relinquished his Russian citizenship, but obtained US citizenship in 1999. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. In 2012, he founded the Russian Center New York (RCNY), an organization that promotes Russia’s cultural heritage, promoting the rights of Russian Americans and encouraging them to take an active part in public life.

Elena Branson during a speech at the Russian Embassy in New York in 2016. Image Facebook

According to the indictment, the center operated on several tens of thousands of dollars that Branson received from Moscow. Rather than commemorate cultural figures such as author Leo Tolstoy – the center dedicated another ceremony in 2018 – the money “helped identify the next generation of American leaders, maintain information channels and shape American politics for Russian interests.” To.

Contact Trump



Meanwhile, Branson is said to have been involved in issuing fraudulent visas and making political contacts to Russians seeking to enter the United States. On the Russian side, he is said to have exchanged letters directly with Putin several times – and in 2016 he made several attempts to communicate with Donald Trump. This happened at the explicit request of Moscow and began before Trump’s election. However, it is not certain whether she ever complied with her demands.

Elena Branson (left) was interviewed last October on the Russian propaganda channel RT Image Twitter

France could not be arrested by a New York court. Because in October 2020 he did not return from a trip to Moscow. She was alarmed when the FBI searched her home a month ago, and the indictment describes her departure as a flight. In Moscow, she continues to appear in the company of Maria Putina, 33, who is now in prison in 2018 as an “illegal agent” in the United States. She pleaded guilty and was convicted. But after being deported to Russia in October 2019, he was elected MP for Putin’s party.

Hate on Russia



In October last year, Putin interviewed France for the Russian propaganda channel RT. An interview in which Branson swore that there was nothing wrong with the charges against him. He also refused to talk to American politicians and receive money from Moscow. That particular is why on September 29, 2020, thirty FBI agents suddenly appeared on his doorstep with pistols and bulletproof vests because there was so much hatred of Russia in the United States. “A small but very active section of the population is fighting with us there,” he said.

Maria Putina (left) and Elena Branson speak at Grove University in February this year Picture Via Vita State University

Just as Putin is now the leader of the Russian struggle, so is Franசois used for propaganda. Last month, he appeared with Putina at a university to tell students how good it is for more and more well-educated Russians to return to their homeland. In that sense, it would be a good thing he was not in the New York cell. Above all, she will become a martyr, further escalating tensions and distracting Russia from the horrors it causes in Ukraine.