For Minderhoud, the only solution is a total ban on PFAS, including the so-called essential solutions: “Because you can also die from a benign tumor.” Inez Flameling (PvdA) agrees. For her, the provincial government must continue to insist on the need for such a ban to ensure that Flanders does not listen to companies. “Don’t let the lobby set the pace for a ban,” Flameling said.

Harold van de Velde (SGP) is happy that the news has come out. “It clearly shows the seriousness of the problem,” he says. But he does not want the discussion on the Western Scheldt to be limited by the PFAS. “Otherwise, we will be chasing after a new polluting substance in six months,” he explains. “In this way we will continue to have a dirty Western Scheldt.”

The only soothing words come from Martin Bos (Forum for Democracy). According to Bos, he is right in this respect of the national government. “If they really thought the PFAS was a danger, they would never have had the Hedwigepolder flooded,” he explains.

Finally, MEP Van der Velde not only wants Flanders to speed up the fight against PFAS releases, but also that in the Netherlands certain measures can still be taken in this regard. For example, not all licensing authorities, so-called competent authorities, treat PFAS release licenses in the same way. “The responsibilities are fragmented, non-ambiguity would be desirable,” explains the MP. He therefore has a clear message for the cabinet: “Come with clear criteria of what is and is not allowed”.

Later this month, the House of Representatives will discuss PFAS in detail.

