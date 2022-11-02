North Korea fired ten different types of missiles on Wednesday morning, the South Korean military said. One of the missiles hit less than 60 kilometers from the South Korean coast. In response, South Korea fired three missiles towards the North Korean border.

The North Korean missiles were launched east and west, according to Seoul. It triggered an air raid siren on the remote South Korean island of Ulleungdo, after which people dove into the air-raid shelter. One of the missiles hit less than 60 kilometers off the southern coast of South Korea.

It is the first ballistic missile to hit South Korean territorial waters, according to Seoul. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol immediately announced a “swift response” to the latest “provocations” from the neighboring country. According to the South Korean military, fighter jets fired three precision missiles towards North Korea’s eastern border.

The North Korean launches came hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea halt large-scale military drills. Such “military recklessness and provocation can no longer be tolerated,” was the message.

Since Monday, the United States and South Korea have carried out mock strikes with hundreds of fighter jets throughout the day. In October, North Korea launched several missiles. According to leader Kim Jong-un, these launches as part of a tactical nuclear exercise.