Why would you steal apples and other types of fruit and vegetables from Chile, New Zealand or South Africa, when there are plenty of apples in the Netherlands? Lidl Netherlands is the first supermarket to focus entirely on local fruit and thus reduce its CO2 emissions.

We won’t see banana, avocado and coffee plantations (yet) in our country, but apples, for example, grow very well here. Elstar, Jonagold, Cox, Golden Delicious, Goudreinet, Junami and Kanzi, the choice is huge, but supermarkets often opt for many “greenhouse apples” from their range, which are imported by air from New Zealand or elsewhere .

And that while Dutch apples are dying here on the trees, due to the high costs of storage, cooling and oxygen extraction. Dutch apples are also two to three times cheaper than New Zealand apples.

Lidl and Albert Heijn want to work on reducing their CO2 emissions. Lidl is going the furthest in this area and will immediately stop stealing in fruit and vegetables for which there is also a Dutch alternative. “Making sustainability and a healthy lifestyle affordable and accessible to everyone. That’s what we work on every day at Lidl,” said the boxer.

